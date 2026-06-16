Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Square Off Against Marlins On June 16
Jesus Luzardo will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Luzardo has -118 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Luzardo is 5-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.