Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Square Off Against Marlins On June 16

Luzardo is 5-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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