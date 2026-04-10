Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Face Diamondbacks On April 10

Luzardo is 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.