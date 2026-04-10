Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Face Diamondbacks On April 10
Jesus Luzardo will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Luzardo has -168 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Luzardo is 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.