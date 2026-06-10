Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 10

Luzardo is 4-4 with a 4.56 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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