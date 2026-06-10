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Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies

Jesus Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies • #44 SP

Jesús Luzardo And Phillies Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 10

Jesus Luzardo will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Luzardo has -108 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Luzardo is 4-4 with a 4.56 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jesus Luzardo

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