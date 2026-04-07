Jeremy Pena And Astros Square Off Against Rockies On April 7

Pena is hitting for a .296 BA, .345 OBP and .444 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored four runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. Pena has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (0-1) gets the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.

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