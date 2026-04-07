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Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros

Jeremy Pena

Houston Astros • #3 SS

Jeremy Pena And Astros Square Off Against Rockies On April 7

Jeremy Pena and his Houston Astros will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Pena has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pena is hitting for a .296 BA, .345 OBP and .444 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored four runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. Pena has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (0-1) gets the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeremy Pena

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