Jeremiah Jackson And Orioles Face Guardians On April 19

Jackson is hitting for a .302 BA, .308 OBP and .571 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .879 and he has scored six runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs (11th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Joey Cantillo (1-0) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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