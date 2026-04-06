Jerar Encarnación And Giants Take On Phillies On April 6

Encarnacion had a .200 BA, .214 OBP and .364 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 1.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .578 and he scored five runs. In 56 plate appearances, he hit two home runs and drove in seven runs. Encarnacion recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Andrew Painter (1-0) starts for the Phillies, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.