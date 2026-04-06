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Jerar Encarnacion
San Francisco Giants

Jerar Encarnacion

San Francisco Giants • #19 CF

Jerar Encarnación And Giants Take On Phillies On April 6

Jerar Encarnacion and his San Francisco Giants will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park, on Monday, April 6 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Encarnacion has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Encarnacion had a .200 BA, .214 OBP and .364 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 1.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .578 and he scored five runs. In 56 plate appearances, he hit two home runs and drove in seven runs. Encarnacion recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Andrew Painter (1-0) starts for the Phillies, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jerar Encarnacion

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