FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jeffrey Springs
Oakland Athletics

Jeffrey Springs

Oakland Athletics • #59 SP

Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Face Yankees On April 9

Jeffrey Springs will get the start for the Athletics against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, April 9 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Springs has -128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Springs is 1-0 with a 2.38 ERA and nine strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeffrey Springs

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News