Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Face Yankees On April 9

Springs is 1-0 with a 2.38 ERA and nine strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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