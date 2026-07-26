Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Play Twins On July 26

Springs is 3-9 with a 5.96 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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