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Jeffrey Springs
Oakland Athletics

Jeffrey Springs

Oakland Athletics • #59 SP

Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Play Twins On July 26

Jeffrey Springs will get the start for his Athletics against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Springs has -158 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Springs is 3-9 with a 5.96 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeffrey Springs

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