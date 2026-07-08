Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Face Tigers On July 8

Springs is 3-8 with a 5.79 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday, July 1 when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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