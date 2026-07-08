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Jeffrey Springs
Oakland Athletics

Jeffrey Springs

Oakland Athletics • #59 SP

Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Face Tigers On July 8

Jeffrey Springs will get the start for the Athletics against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, July 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Springs has -104 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Springs is 3-8 with a 5.79 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday, July 1 when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeffrey Springs

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