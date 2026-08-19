FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jeffrey Springs
Oakland Athletics

Jeffrey Springs

Oakland Athletics • #59 SP

Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Play Royals On Aug. 19

Jeffrey Springs will get the start for the Athletics against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Springs has +110 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Springs is 3-11 with a 6.17 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday, Aug. 1 when he tossed four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeffrey Springs

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News