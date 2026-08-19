Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Play Royals On Aug. 19

Springs is 3-11 with a 6.17 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday, Aug. 1 when he tossed four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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