Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Face Rockies On June 14

Springs is 3-6 with a 4.68 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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