Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Face Rangers On April 14

Springs is 2-0 with a 1.47 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up only one hit.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.