FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jeffrey Springs
Oakland Athletics

Jeffrey Springs

Oakland Athletics • #59 SP

Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Face Rangers On April 14

Jeffrey Springs will get the start for the Athletics against the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Springs has +104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Springs is 2-0 with a 1.47 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up only one hit.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeffrey Springs

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News