Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Face Padres On May 22

Springs is 3-4 with a 3.93 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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