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Jeffrey Springs
Oakland Athletics

Jeffrey Springs

Oakland Athletics • #59 SP

Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Face Padres On May 22

Jeffrey Springs will get the start for the Athletics against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, May 22 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Springs has -128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Springs is 3-4 with a 3.93 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeffrey Springs

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