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Jeffrey Springs
Oakland Athletics

Jeffrey Springs

Oakland Athletics • #59 SP

Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Take On Dodgers On June 30

Jeffrey Springs will get the start for his Athletics against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, June 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Springs has +128 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Springs is 3-7 with a 5.52 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeffrey Springs

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