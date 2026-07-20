Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Play Diamondbacks On July 20

Springs is 3-9 with a 6.08 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday, July 8 when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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