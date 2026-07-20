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Jeffrey Springs
Oakland Athletics

Jeffrey Springs

Oakland Athletics • #59 SP

Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Play Diamondbacks On July 20

Jeffrey Springs will get the start for his Athletics against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Monday, July 20 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Springs has -102 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Springs is 3-9 with a 6.08 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday, July 8 when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeffrey Springs

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