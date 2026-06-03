Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Square Off Against Cubs On June 3

Springs is 3-6 with a 4.07 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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