Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Face Cardinals On May 12

Springs is 3-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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