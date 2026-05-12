Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Face Cardinals On May 12
Jeffrey Springs will get the start for the Athletics against the St. Louis Cardinals at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Springs has -102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Springs is 3-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.