Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Play Brewers On June 8

Springs is 3-6 with a 4.37 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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