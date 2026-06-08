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Jeffrey Springs
Oakland Athletics

Jeffrey Springs

Oakland Athletics • #59 SP

Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Play Brewers On June 8

Jeffrey Springs will get the start for his Athletics against the Milwaukee Brewers at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Monday, June 8 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Springs has +120 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Springs is 3-6 with a 4.37 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeffrey Springs

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