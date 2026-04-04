Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Face Astros On April 4

Springs is 1-0 with a 2.38 ERA and nine strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Astros are averaging 6.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.