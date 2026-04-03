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Jeffrey Springs
Oakland Athletics

Jeffrey Springs

Oakland Athletics • #59 SP

Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Face Astros On April 3

Jeffrey Springs will get the start for the Athletics against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, April 3 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Springs has +116 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Springs is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA and two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

The Astros are averaging 6.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 4 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeffrey Springs

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