Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Face Astros On April 3

Springs is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA and two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

The Astros are averaging 6.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 4 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.