Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Face Astros On April 3
Jeffrey Springs will get the start for the Athletics against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, April 3 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Springs has +116 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Springs is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA and two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.
The Astros are averaging 6.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 4 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.