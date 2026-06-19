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Jeffrey Springs
Oakland Athletics

Jeffrey Springs

Oakland Athletics • #59 SP

Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Face Angels On June 19

Jeffrey Springs will get the start for the Athletics against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, June 19 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Springs has -120 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Springs is 3-7 with a 5.13 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jeffrey Springs

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