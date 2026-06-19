Jeffrey Springs And Athletics Face Angels On June 19

Springs is 3-7 with a 5.13 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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