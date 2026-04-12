Jazz Chisholm And Yankees Play Rays On April 12

Chisholm is hitting for a .173 BA, .232 OBP and .250 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .482 and he has scored three runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Chisholm has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Rays.

The Rays will look to Drew Rasmussen (0-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.