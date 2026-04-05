Jazz Chisholm And Yankees Play Marlins On April 5

Chisholm is hitting for a .161 BA, .212 OBP and .194 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .406 and he has scored two runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Chisholm has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will look to Chris Paddack (0-1) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.