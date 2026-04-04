Jazz Chisholm And Yankees Square Off Against Marlins On April 4

Chisholm is hitting for a .192 BA, .250 OBP and .231 SLG with a 35.7% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .481 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Chisholm has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Max Meyer (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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