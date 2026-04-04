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Jazz Chisholm
New York Yankees

Jazz Chisholm

New York Yankees • #13 CF

Jazz Chisholm And Yankees Square Off Against Marlins On April 4

Jazz Chisholm and the New York Yankees will square off against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Chisholm has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Chisholm is hitting for a .192 BA, .250 OBP and .231 SLG with a 35.7% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .481 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Chisholm has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Max Meyer (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jazz Chisholm

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