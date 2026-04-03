Jazz Chisholm And Yankees Face Marlins On April 3

Chisholm is hitting for a .174 BA, .208 OBP and .174 SLG with a 37.5% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .382 and he has scored one run. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Chisholm has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Eury Perez (0-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start this season.

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