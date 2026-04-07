Jazz Chisholm And Yankees Take On Athletics On April 7

Chisholm is hitting for a .194 BA, .237 OBP and .278 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .515 and he has scored two runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Chisholm has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Aaron Civale (1-0) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his second start of the season.

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