Javier Assad And Cubs Play Reds On July 11
Javier Assad will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Assad has -122 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Assad is 6-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while giving up two hits.
The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.