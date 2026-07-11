Javier Assad And Cubs Play Reds On July 11

Assad is 6-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while giving up two hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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