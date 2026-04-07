Javier Assad And Cubs Play Rays On April 7

Assad went 4-1 with a 3.65 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Rays are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.