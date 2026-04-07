Javier Assad And Cubs Play Rays On April 7
Javier Assad will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Assad has -108 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Assad went 4-1 with a 3.65 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Rays are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.