Javier Assad And Cubs Square Off Against Phillies On April 13
Javier Assad will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, April 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Assad has -130 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Assad is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Phillies are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.