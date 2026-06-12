Javier Assad And Cubs Take On Giants On June 12

Assad is 3-1 with a 4.73 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up only one hit.

The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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