Javier Assad And Cubs Take On Giants On June 12
Javier Assad will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Friday, June 12 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Assad has +144 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Assad is 3-1 with a 4.73 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up only one hit.
The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.