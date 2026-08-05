Javier Assad And Cubs Face Dodgers On Aug. 5
Javier Assad will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 2:20 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Assad is 6-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.