Javier Assad And Cubs Face Dodgers On Aug. 5

Assad is 6-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.