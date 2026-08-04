Javier Assad And Cubs Play Dodgers On Aug. 4

Assad is 6-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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