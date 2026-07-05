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Javier Assad
Chicago Cubs

Javier Assad

Chicago Cubs • #72 RP

Javier Assad And Cubs Face Cardinals On July 5

Javier Assad will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, July 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Assad has -102 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Assad is 6-1 with a 4.53 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Javier Assad

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