Javier Assad And Cubs Face Cardinals On July 5

Assad is 6-1 with a 4.53 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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