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Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees

Jasson Dominguez

New York Yankees • #24 CF

Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Take On White Sox On June 18

Jasson Dominguez and his New York Yankees will face the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, June 18 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Dominguez has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Dominguez is hitting for a .209 BA, .261 OBP and .442 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored six runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the White Sox.

Bryan Hudson gets the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jasson Dominguez

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