Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Take On White Sox On June 18

Dominguez is hitting for a .209 BA, .261 OBP and .442 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored six runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the White Sox.

Bryan Hudson gets the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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