FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees

Jasson Dominguez

New York Yankees • #24 CF

Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Face White Sox On July 27

Jasson Dominguez and his New York Yankees will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Monday, July 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Dominguez has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Dominguez is hitting for a .226 BA, .261 OBP and .393 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 17 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. Dominguez has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Noah Schultz (3-7 with a 6.04 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jasson Dominguez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News