Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Face White Sox On July 27

Dominguez is hitting for a .226 BA, .261 OBP and .393 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 17 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. Dominguez has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Noah Schultz (3-7 with a 6.04 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.

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