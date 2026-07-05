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Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees

Jasson Dominguez

New York Yankees • #24 CF

Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Face Twins On July 5

Jasson Dominguez and the New York Yankees will take on the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, July 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Dominguez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Dominguez is hitting for a .223 BA, .259 OBP and .417 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored nine runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Dominguez has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.61 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jasson Dominguez

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