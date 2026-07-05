Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Face Twins On July 5

Dominguez is hitting for a .223 BA, .259 OBP and .417 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored nine runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Dominguez has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.61 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.

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