Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Square Off Against Twins On July 4

Dominguez is hitting for a .214 BA, .252 OBP and .378 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored eight runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Dominguez has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Zebby Matthews (4-5) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.15 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.

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