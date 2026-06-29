Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Face Tigers On June 29
Jasson Dominguez and the New York Yankees will take on the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, June 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Dominguez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Dominguez is hitting for a .214 BA, .250 OBP and .405 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored seven runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Dominguez has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.
Casey Mize (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.