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Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees

Jasson Dominguez

New York Yankees • #24 CF

Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Square Off Against Rays On July 9

Jasson Dominguez and his New York Yankees will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Thursday, July 9 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Dominguez has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Dominguez is hitting for a .224 BA, .262 OBP and .397 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 10 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Dominguez has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (7-4 with a 2.78 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jasson Dominguez

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