Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Take On Rays On July 7

Dominguez is hitting for a .209 BA, .250 OBP and .391 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .641 and he has scored 10 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Dominguez has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour gets the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.