Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Face Rays On July 6

Dominguez is hitting for a .215 BA, .250 OBP and .402 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored nine runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Dominguez has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Griffin Jax (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.45 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

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