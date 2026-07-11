Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Play Nationals On July 11

Dominguez is hitting for a .242 BA, .282 OBP and .427 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 13 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. Dominguez has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending PJ Poulin (3-0) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.83 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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