FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees

Jasson Dominguez

New York Yankees • #24 CF

Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Play Nationals On July 11

Jasson Dominguez and his New York Yankees will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Dominguez has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Dominguez is hitting for a .242 BA, .282 OBP and .427 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 13 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. Dominguez has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending PJ Poulin (3-0) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.83 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jasson Dominguez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News