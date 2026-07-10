Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Square Off Against Nationals On July 10

Dominguez is hitting for a .233 BA, .276 OBP and .400 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 11 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Dominguez has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Rays.

Carson Palmquist (0-1) takes the mound for the Nationals to make his third start of the season.

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