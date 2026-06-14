Jasson Domínguez And Yankees Face Blue Jays On June 14

Dominguez is hitting for a .206 BA, .250 OBP and .441 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored four runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Patrick Corbin (2-3) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.55 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.

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