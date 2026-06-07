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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play Yankees On June 7

Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, June 7 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Duran has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .216 BA, .278 OBP and .401 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 32 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Duran has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler (7-3) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 1.89 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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