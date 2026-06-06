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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Yankees On June 6

Jarren Duran and his Boston Red Sox will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, June 6 at 7:35 p.m. ET. Duran has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .216 BA, .278 OBP and .401 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 32 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Duran has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren (7-1 with a 3.22 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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