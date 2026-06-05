Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face Yankees On June 5

Duran is hitting for a .215 BA, .279 OBP and .404 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 31 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Duran has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Ryan Weathers gets the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.52 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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