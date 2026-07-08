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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face White Sox On July 8

Jarren Duran and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Duran has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .201 BA, .261 OBP and .364 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .625 and he has scored 40 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Duran has recorded 14 steals on 14 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Davis Martin will look to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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