Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face White Sox On July 8

Duran is hitting for a .201 BA, .261 OBP and .364 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .625 and he has scored 40 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Duran has recorded 14 steals on 14 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Davis Martin will look to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.