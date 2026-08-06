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Jarren Duran
Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran

Boston Red Sox • #16 LF

Jarren Duran And Red Sox Face White Sox On Aug. 6

Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Duran has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Duran is hitting for a .206 BA, .262 OBP and .359 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .620 and he has scored 50 runs. In 449 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 58 runs. Duran has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Luis Castillo makes the start for the White Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.06 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarren Duran

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