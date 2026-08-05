Jarren Duran And Red Sox Play White Sox On Aug. 5

Duran is hitting for a .203 BA, .259 OBP and .354 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .613 and he has scored 49 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 58 runs. Duran has recorded 16 steals on 19 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Sean Burke gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 140 strikeouts through 124 1/3 innings pitched.

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